Atlanta police warn of increase in online scams as holidays approach

As people start their holiday shopping, Atlanta police are warning about possible scams.

Police said it's the time of year when they see more crimes involving people who are buying or selling through social media.

Jackie Kirk almost became the victim of an elaborate scheme while trying to sell an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace.

"They are so creative with that from what I've seen," Kirk said.

She said a person who wanted to buy the phone asked her to overnight it to them.

"I can go first thing in the morning. He said, ‘OK.’ He said, 'Whenever you get there, get the tracking, ship it to me, and I'll send you the payment. Do you have CashApp or Paypal?' I said, ‘I have CashApp,’" she said.

Then, Kirk said she started noticing red flags.

She got an email, supposedly from CashApp, that said the money will be sent to her account once she sends a tracking number for the package.

Turner had become a victim of a scam last year, she took the internet to do some research.

"I had noticed posts where this happened last year," Kirk said.

Digging around saved her from falling for another con.

Officer Anthony Grant said, unfortunately, crimes like these happen regularly and it's not always with small items like a phone.

"We had an ATV, a dirt bike, an SUV," Officer Grant said.

He said there will always be a risk when it comes to buying or selling online, but there are things you can do to minimize it.

"Meet at a precinct or a well-lit area. If you can meet during the daytime, it's always a little bit safer. There are more people around. And make sure you have your cell phone with you so if something does arise. you can call 911," Officer Grant said.

If the transaction isn't in cash.. or through an app, he suggests meeting at a bank, so that you can immediately verify the payment.

"I believe the person was trying to sell a luxury SUV. The transaction went smooth. They accepted a cashier's check well, they go to the bank, try to cash the check and the check is fraudulent," he said.

You should never meet a buyer or seller alone and try to avoid meeting at your home.

And as a general reminder, if something seems too good to be true, trust your instincts.

