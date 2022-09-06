Atlanta police seeking suspects in shooting that damaged business at Gordon Plaza

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking assistance identifying suspects in criminal damage to property by gunfire incident that happened on Aug. 7. The incident can be seen in the video attached.

The Atlanta Police General Crime’s unit is seeking any information on all involved participants or any information that aids in the investigation of this shooting, including vehicles used, gang affiliation, and circumstances leading up to the shooting at 2460 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, which is listed as Gordon Plaza.

According to investigators, unknown suspects were engaged in an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot. Property damage was sustained during the gunfire.

Suspect BOLO (Atlanta Police Department).

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).