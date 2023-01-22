Atlanta police searching for missing woman with dementia

article

The Atlanta police department is searching for a woman with dementia who has been missing since 4:30 p.m. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Authorities said Rosa Tate left her care facility on 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive in southwest Atlanta. Officials said Tate used to live in the College Park area and has been known to frequent the Peyton Road area in northwest Atlanta.

She was last seen in the Capitol View area wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings and white shoes. Tate is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you have seen this woman or know anything about where she may be, please contact the homicide/missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.