Atlanta police searching for missing 25-year-old man

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 25-year-old man.

Jawuana Warren was reported missing from his home on Brevard Avenue SW by his father, the Atlanta Police Department said. He was last seen at the home on Sunday around 5 a.m., police said.

Warren could be driving a blue 2015 Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin plate 576XNT.

Police describe Warren as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white Nike shorts.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

