Atlanta police searching for man in Phipps Plaza armed robbery

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint at Phipps Plaza.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the robbery happened around 8 p.m. on March 12 at Phipps Plaza on the 3400 block of Peachtree Road.

The victim told police that she was getting into her vehicle when a man she didn't know opened her passenger door.

According to the woman, the man pointed a gun at her and began ripping her jewelry off.before leaving.

The suspect was later seen on camera driving a red SUV out of the area.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the crime.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call 911 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

