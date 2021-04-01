Atlanta police searching for armed attempted carjacking suspect

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Atlanta police searching for armed attempted carjacking suspect

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed attempted carjacking.

Police say at around 2:30 p.m. on March 11, officers were called to the 500 block of McDonough Boulevard SE in reference to an attempted carjacking.

The victim told officers that he was refueling his vehicle when he was approached by an unidentified man.

(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

According to surveillance footage, the man pulled out a gun, demanded the car, and then snatched the keys out of the victim's hand. Instead of letting the suspect go, however, the victim grabbed him and they both began fighting.

The suspect pointed the gun at the victim and attempted to drive off, but eventually ran off on foot.

Police described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks who is around 17 to 18 years old. He was wearing all black clothing and a black facemask. 

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the attempted carjacking, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.