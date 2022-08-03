Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site

article

Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what prompted law enforcement's presence.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the Atlanta Police Department. Officials said they planned to provide more information.

The wooded area of SE Atlanta has been the site of several protests since the city voted in favor of building the facility near the site of the former Atlanta prison farm. Some people who call themselves "forest defenders" have been camping on the site since last year.

Protestors oppose "the expansion of the police state" and said the Atlanta Police Foundation is threatening the Atlanta forest. Cameras caught a protestor in a tree house throwing what appeared to be an incendiary device, described as a Molotov Cocktail, at officers standing nearby.

Some neighbors in the Boulder Walk community believe someone vandalized police cameras because they’re affiliated with "Cop City."

Protestors vandalized the Birmingham office of developer Brasfield & Gorrie. The company claimed vandals committed $80,000 in damages, including several broken windows, paint splashed on its sign and graffiti painted on a window that said: "Drop Cop City or Else." Atlanta police are hoping a $25,000 reward will lead to those responsible for continued crimes committed in protest of the so-called "Cop City" project.