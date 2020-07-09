Atlanta police release photos of suspect in downtown Waffle House shooting

Atlanta police continue their search for the gunman in a shooting that took place last month at a downtown Waffle House.

Police released new photos Thursday of the suspect in the June 3 incident.

Suspect in shooting at Waffle House, located on Courtland Street in Atlanta (Atlanta Police Department).

Witnesses said the suspect opened fire into the Waffle House on Courtland Street NE in the early morning hours of June 3. Police said a 58-year-old man who was standing at the door of the restaurant was critically wounded.

Investigators said the suspect got into some type of disagreement with a group inside the restaurant, which led up to the shooting.

The suspect, who was described as a black male, was last seen fleeing in a white Audi Q8 SUV. He was wearing an orange hat, white tank top and light blue jeans.

Suspect vehicle in shooting at Waffle House on Courtland Street in Atlanta (Atlanta Police Department).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Atlanta police, Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.