Atlanta Police rally around fire victim in need

In her 10th year in law enforcement, Keisha Hebert knows there's never a dull moment on the job. She currently works as a crime prevention inspector, aiming to build a bridge between the community and Atlanta Police, which she admits, can be difficult at times.​

​But recently, her biggest struggle comes as the day's end nears.​​

In the last three weeks, Hebert has bounced between hotels and friends and families' couches, grateful for a roof over her head, but missing her home of five years.​​

Hebert is one of more than 40 people who lost their home on Old National Highway in a raging fire FOX 5 covered last month.​​

The blaze was so massive, it commanded the attention of three separate fire departments; firefighters doused the flames and hotspots for eight hours.​

Hebert’s unit was near the center of the inferno. From precious photographs to her entire wardrobe, everything she owned is now ash.

“I was in my work clothes when it happened, and that literally is all I have all I have,” said Hebert.

A loss that cut so deep, it inspired her APD family to step in, standing by her side the day of for eight hours, and now, as they raise money to help her get back on her feet.

“We want people to see us and understand that we are people too, and we hurt and we bleed and we need just like everyone else,” said Maj. Reginald Moorman, Atlanta Police. “We have to come together and huddle around her and take care of our people as well.”

You can help Hebert here, as she works to find a new home and restore everything she lost in the January blaze.