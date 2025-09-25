Atlanta police probe overnight shooting at southwest apartments

The Brief Atlanta police investigating overnight shooting at Appletree Apartments At least four units struck by gunfire; one showed signs of blood inside One person detained, another treated at Grady; investigation ongoing



Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged several units at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

What we know:

The gunfire broke out around midnight at the Appletree Apartments off Campbellton Road. Officers arriving on scene found at least four apartments struck by bullets. Investigators said one of the units also had blood inside, and evidence suggested shots were fired both inside and outside the building.

Police detained one person of interest at the complex, though officials have not said if any charges will be filed. Authorities also confirmed that someone arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries, but investigators are still working to determine if that individual is connected to the shooting.

Officers remained on scene into the early morning hours on Thursday, combing through evidence to determine what sparked the violence.

What we don't know:

The name of the person detained has not been released, and no other suspect information has been provided.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.