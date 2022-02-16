Atlanta police officer talks distressed man off bridge overpass

An Atlanta police officer is being credited with saving a man's life over the weekend.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say officers received a call on Sunday from a 29-year-old man who told dispatchers he was going to get a knife and jump onto Interstate 20 from an overpass.

In bodycam footage, Sgt. Jason Combee arrives on the scene and begins to talk to the man, who at that time was clinging to the fence above the interstate.

Following a brief conversation, Combee was able to convince the man to step away from the ledge and be treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

"The Atlanta Police Department wants to thank Sgt. Combee, the responding Zone 1 officers, and Grady EMTs for their response and careful handling of this volatile and sensitive situation," the organization wrote on Facebook. "The calm demeanor, professionalism, and humanity displayed by Sgt. Combee is worthy of recognition. We are proud to have him and so many officers and supervisors on our force who act in the highest interest of the community each day."

Officials say they hope that the man gets the help he needs and understands the only way for things to get better is for him to keep living.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Click here for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

