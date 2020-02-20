Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police officer rescues brother, sister from flooding car

Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Officer saves brother, sister

An Atlanta officer helped to save a brother and sister from a flooded car

ATLANTA - The relentless rain this week has created some dangerous situations.

One of them happened Tuesday night in Atlanta when a sister and brother got stuck in high water. Atlanta Police Officer Kirton Raymond jumped into action.

Raymond's bodycam video showed what happened when he got the scene located along Interstate 285 Eastbound near Jonesboro Road SE.

The officer quickly assessed the situation and realized he needed to work quickly to get the pair out.