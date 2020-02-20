Atlanta police officer rescues brother, sister from flooding car
ATLANTA - The relentless rain this week has created some dangerous situations.
One of them happened Tuesday night in Atlanta when a sister and brother got stuck in high water. Atlanta Police Officer Kirton Raymond jumped into action.
Raymond's bodycam video showed what happened when he got the scene located along Interstate 285 Eastbound near Jonesboro Road SE.
The officer quickly assessed the situation and realized he needed to work quickly to get the pair out.