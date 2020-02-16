Atlanta police officer hit by car, hospitalized after foot chase

An Atlanta Police officer was hospitalized following a car wreck Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while the officer was flagged down while patrolling. The officer then tried to break up an altercation between two people. The officer then got into some sort of tussle with male who was involved in the fight, before the male ran from the scene.

The officer chased the male on foot and was hit by a car. The male was also hit but kept running, but was soon stopped by responding police officers.

According to the Atlanta police department, the officer's injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The driver did not leave the scene following the incident, investigators confirmed.

The officer was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

An investigation continues.





