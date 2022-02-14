Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police officer charged with raping Cherokee County woman

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cherokee County
Lionel Dely (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta police officer is in custody in Cherokee County after officials charged him with the rape of an Acworth woman.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began on Feb. 2 when the female victim reported an assault.

According to the victim, the assault happened at her apartment in Acworth shortly after meeting the suspect on Jan. 31.

The woman said the suspect, 32-year-old Marietta resident Lionel Dely, identified himself as an officer with the Atlanta Police Department who was conducting an investigation before he assaulted her.

During their investigation, officials say they confirmed that Dely was an APD officer and discovered evidence that supported a charge rape.

Friday night, Dely turned himself in to deputies at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bond.

Officials have not said what other charges may be upcoming in their investigation.

