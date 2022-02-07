Ex-DeKalb County deputy charged with child molestation, rape

article

A former DeKalb County deputy is behind bars after being charged with rape, child molestation, and more.

Officials say 34-year-old Derrick Gardner of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County police on Sunday. At the time, Gardner was employed with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Officers charged Gardner with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, child molestation, first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and aggravated sexual battery. After his arrest, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office terminated his employment.

Investigators have not said what led up to Gardner's arrest.

Gardner is currently booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

