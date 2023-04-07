Atlanta Police looking for man wanted for assault on Piedmont Road

The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit has reached out to the public for help in identifying a potential suspect involved in a physical and sexual assault case that occurred on March 30. The incident took place in the area of 3261 Peachtree Road NE.

The woman told police that she walked past the man on East Paces Ferry Road. He then began choking her and allegedly led her into a parking lot on Piedmont Road where he punched her and said if she didn't stop resisting, he would kill her. He then attempted to rape the woman.

The authorities have released video of the man to aid the public in identifying him. The potential suspect, described as a dark complexion Black male, was wearing a multi-colored shirt, black ski mask, black pants, and light-colored shoes during the attack.

Anyone who has any information about the case or the suspect's identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. The case number for this incident is 230890348.

People are reminded that they don't need to give their name or any other identifying information to qualify for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The police have emphasized that the information provided is preliminary and may change as the investigation progresses and new information emerges.