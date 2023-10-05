Atlanta police looking for ambulance thief

Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an ambulance on Thursday.

Police say they responded to 14th Street NW and Barnes Street in reference to a stolen ambulance that belongs to a private medical transport company.

The ambulance was recovered a short time after the initial call.

They are now looking for the man who stole the ambulance. He is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s who was wearing a red baseball cap, glasses, and a gray button-down shirt with a red shirt underneath.

He was last seen on foot near the Westin on Peachtree Street Northwest.