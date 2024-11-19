Atlanta police looking for 2 people in connection to 12th Street burglary

article

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit are asking for the public's help in identifying two people potentially involved in a breaking and entering burglary at a property on 12th Street NE.

Officers responded to 273 12th Street NE on Nov. 4 after the property manager reported a break-in. According to preliminary information, two men followed a resident into the gated property and broke into an enclosed area, causing over $7,000 in damage as they exited. It is unclear if any items were stolen during the incident.

Surveillance footage captured images of the possible suspects, and investigators are working to identify them.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Police note that the details of this case are preliminary and may evolve as the investigation continues.