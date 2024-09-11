Atlanta Police launch investigation into viral scooter chase in Midtown Atlanta

article

The Atlanta Police Department says that an incident involving the pursuit of a male on a scooter in Midtown Atlanta on Sept. 10 is under investigation.

According to APD, officers observed an unidentified male riding an electric scooter in and out of traffic in the area of 10th Street NW and Techwood Drive NW.

When officers approached the scooter rider, he took off on the scooter, riding between vehicles, according to APD.

Officers pursued him to the area of Spring Street NW and Peachtree Place NW where he abandoned the scooter and ran into a nearby Publix.

Additional officers responded to the area and they eventually found the male in a nearby parking garage. He was placed in custody without any further incidents and transported to the city jail. He is facing several charges, according to APD.

A video of the chase, which clearly shows an Atlanta Police patrol car driving on the sidewalk along Spring Street, was posted to ATLScoop's Instagram page and quickly received thousands of views, likes, and comments.

Many people criticized APD for driving on the sidewalk, saying the officer who was driving on the sidewalk should also be arrested for endangering pedestrians.

A few hours after the video was posted, the Atlanta Police Department responded, saying they were aware of the video and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They also said in a press release sent to the media that their Office of Professional Standards would be investigating the incident.