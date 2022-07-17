Atlanta police issue Mattie's Call for missing 67-year-old man

article

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued in Atlanta for a missing 67-year-old man.

Atlanta police say they are looking for Lorenzo Kelly, after his niece reported that he did not return to his home on Hilliard St. SE., after leaving around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers have described Kelly as six-feet tall weighing about 250 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas pants, a red polo shirt, and a white sun visor hat.

If you know of the whereabouts of Mr. Kelly, please dial 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide & Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.