Atlanta police issue Mattie's Call for missing 67-year-old man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Mr. Lorenzo Kelly, 67, who was reported missing by his niece after she told officers he did not return after leaving from his home on Saturday morning. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued in Atlanta for a missing 67-year-old man.

Atlanta police say they are looking for Lorenzo Kelly, after his niece reported that he did not return to his home on Hilliard St. SE., after leaving around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers have described Kelly as six-feet tall weighing about 250 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas pants, a red polo shirt, and a white sun visor hat.

If you know of the whereabouts of Mr. Kelly, please dial 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide & Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.