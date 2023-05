article

Atlanta police say one person was shot in Peoplestown Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:03 p.m. in the 900 block of Pulliam Street SW.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

