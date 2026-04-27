1 dead, 2 injured after shooting along Jonesboro Road in SE Atlanta

The Brief Police are investigating a triple shooting in southeast Atlanta. Officers were called to Jonesboro Road shortly after noon Monday. Authorities say details remain limited as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating a triple shooting along Jonesboro Road in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood in southeast Atlanta. According to initial reports, a woman was killed and two other individuals were injured.

What we know:

According to initial reports, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road SE just after 12:18 p.m. following a call of a person shot. The address belongs to the Little Bear Food Mart, which has been the scene of several incidents over the last few years.

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Officials have not released any details about what may have led to the shooting or any details about the victims at this time.

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What we don't know:

It is unknown if any arrests have been made at this time.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.