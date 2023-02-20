Man found shot to death in parking lot of SE Atlanta food mart

article

Atlanta police are questioning a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a local food mart early Monday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the Little Bear Food Mart on the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road.

Officers responding to the scene found a man dead in the parking lot of the food mart. The victim, described as a man in his early 30s, had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe an argument inside the store between the victim and someone else moved into the parking lot and eventually escalated into a deadly shooting.

Officials say one person is now being questioned by police. Investigators are also looking for the store's surveillance video.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.