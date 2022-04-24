Atlanta police investigating overnight shootings involving teenagers

Atlanta police are investigating two shootings involving teenagers, both happening overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House after a fight at Centennial Olympic Park. Later in the night, police say a teen was shot at a house party.

A little before 10 p.m., police responded to the shooting across from Waffle House. Police found three people shot and learned two more people drove themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital in a stolen car. Police said they took a car from a valet in the area at gunpoint.

Police said victims' ages vary from 15 to 19 years old. All are in stable condition.

Around two hours later, police said they found a 16-year-old outside a home with a gunshot wound on Meador Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

Police said there was a "gathering" at the home, but the occupants left before police had a chance to speak with anyone.

Neighbors say they heard dozens of gunshots.

Advertisement

Police haven't named suspects in either shooting.