Multiple people shot near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police responded to the scene of a shooting Saturday night in downtown Atlanta near Centennial Olympic Park.
Multiple people were shot during the incident, police confirmed.
No word on any of the victim's conditions.
Investigators did not immediately release information about suspects.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.
