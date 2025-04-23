Atlanta police investigate swatting attempt at Nancy Grace's Buckhead home

article

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a fake 911 call that targeted the Buckhead home of Nancy Grace and her husband, David Linch. The call was suspected to be a "swatting attempt" due to Grace's professional background in true crime television. The identity of the caller remains unknown, and the case is still under investigation.



An Atlanta-based true crimes television personality may have been the target of an attempted swatting call on Tuesday night.

Atlanta police are investigating after a fake 911 call was made directing officers to the Buckhead home, which public records indicate belongs to Nancy Grace and her husband, David Linch, an Atlanta-based investment banker.

Attempted swatting call?

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10:25 p.m. to the home.

The 911 caller stated that his friend had shot someone and that he would meet officers there. However, when officers arrived in the neighborhood, the situation changed.

No 911 caller, shooter, or victim were found. Authorities attempted to contact the caller again without success.

After speaking to the residents at the home, officers learned everyone who lived in the home was accounted for and uninjured.

What they're saying:

"The homeowner advised officers the call may have been a ‘swatting attempt’ due to her professional background," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The identity of the caller remains unknown.

The case remains under investigation.

FOX 5 has reached out to representatives for Grace for comment, but have not heard back as of this publication.

Who is Nancy Grace?

Dig deeper:

Grace was a special prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for decades, focusing on major felony cases, including serial murder, rape, child molestation, and arson.

When she left the DA's office, she started working in the media, notably working for Court TV and HLN.

She and her husband have two children, both high school age.