Atlanta police investigate early morning CSX train collision

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The Brief A semi-truck carrying Walmart inventory lost its cargo after a CSX train crashed into the trailer when it became stuck on the tracks in Atlanta. The truck driver and the train crew escaped without injuries following the early morning collision on Brownlee Road SW.



An Atlanta police investigation is underway after a CSX freight train slammed into a stranded semi-truck early Tuesday morning.

The collision completely destroyed the truck's trailer and scattered cargo across the tracks.

Atlanta train collision

What we know:

Emergency crews dispatched just before 3 a.m. arrived at 215 Brownlee Rd SW to find the trailer stuck on the tracks. At approximately 3:05 a.m., a CSX train collided with the unoccupied semi-truck near Boulder Park Road and Nathan Road SW.

The truck driver was not hurt and was seen walking around the scene after the crash. CSX officials confirmed there were no injuries reported among the train crew.

A truck driver was not injured after a CSX train struck a tractor-trailer stuck on the tracks along Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta on June 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Scattered cargo damage

The backstory:

The semi-truck was carrying a variety of freight, including inventory destined for a Walmart. The driver lost most of his inventory in the crash, though the heaviest damage was sustained by the trailer itself.

Responding officers and railway crews worked for hours to clear the debris and investigate the wreckage. The scene was finally cleared around 7:30 a.m.

Ongoing crash investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the semi-truck to become trapped on the rails. It remains unclear how many train cars were involved or if any rail lines face extended closures.