Atlanta police investigate early morning CSX train collision
ATLANTA - An Atlanta police investigation is underway after a CSX freight train slammed into a stranded semi-truck early Tuesday morning.
The collision completely destroyed the truck's trailer and scattered cargo across the tracks.
Atlanta train collision
What we know:
Emergency crews dispatched just before 3 a.m. arrived at 215 Brownlee Rd SW to find the trailer stuck on the tracks. At approximately 3:05 a.m., a CSX train collided with the unoccupied semi-truck near Boulder Park Road and Nathan Road SW.
The truck driver was not hurt and was seen walking around the scene after the crash. CSX officials confirmed there were no injuries reported among the train crew.
A truck driver was not injured after a CSX train struck a tractor-trailer stuck on the tracks along Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta on June 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Scattered cargo damage
The backstory:
The semi-truck was carrying a variety of freight, including inventory destined for a Walmart. The driver lost most of his inventory in the crash, though the heaviest damage was sustained by the trailer itself.
Responding officers and railway crews worked for hours to clear the debris and investigate the wreckage. The scene was finally cleared around 7:30 a.m.
Ongoing crash investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the semi-truck to become trapped on the rails. It remains unclear how many train cars were involved or if any rail lines face extended closures.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Atlanta police dispatch records, as well as CSX spokesperson Jonathan Stuckey, who explained the timing of the collision and the status of the train crew.