Atlanta Police investigate deadly shooting at Glenrose Heights convenience store

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting at 8 Cleveland Avenue SW in Atlanta on March 19, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Atlanta’s Glenrose Heights neighborhood. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses at the scene.



A large crowd gathered outside a convenience store in Atlanta’s Glenrose Heights neighborhood after a man was gunned down on the sidewalk.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near the corner of Cleveland Avenue SE and Macon Drive SW in front of the 24/7 Food Mart.

According to the Atlatna Police Department, responding officers found the man down on the sidewalk. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Atlanta police remained on the scene late into the evening collecting evidence, reviewing surveillance footage, and speaking to witnesses.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released, and it is not yet clear if anyone has been taken into custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.