Atlanta police hunt for gunman after fatal apartment shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 11, 2024 9:32pm EDT
Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Hollywood Road on Sept. 11, 2024.  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a 26-year-old man at a northwest Atlanta apartment on Wednesday morning. 

Officers responded at approximately 10:26 a.m. to 1073 Hollywood Road NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was found unresponsive and not breathing. 

He was pronounced dead at the location. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area and captured footage of crime scene tape cordoning off the stairs leading to an upper-level apartment. 

The deceased man's name has not yet been released. 

Information regarding the suspect is currently unavailable. 

The APD Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation. 