Atlanta police hunt for gunman after fatal apartment shooting

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Hollywood Road on Sept. 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a 26-year-old man at a northwest Atlanta apartment on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at approximately 10:26 a.m. to 1073 Hollywood Road NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was found unresponsive and not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the location.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area and captured footage of crime scene tape cordoning off the stairs leading to an upper-level apartment.

The deceased man's name has not yet been released.

Information regarding the suspect is currently unavailable.

The APD Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.