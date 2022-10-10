Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday

article

Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE.

Those who participate can receive $50 per handgun and $100 per long gun.

Police say it must be a real firearm and must be mostly complete, and cannot just be a component of the gun.

Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times while going through the line at the event.

Police say officers will not be running background checks, gathering any personal information, or recording anyone’s vehicle tag during the event.