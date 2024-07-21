'GTA but in real life': Atlanta police release more video of stolen ambulance chase

The Atlanta Police Department has released another video showing the hot pursuit of a stolen ambulance from Piedmont Henry Hospital on April 17, comparing it to the popular, action-packed video game about crime, Grand Theft Auto.

New video shows the police chase from the dash camera, body camera and even a bird's-eye-view from a helicopter flying overhead.

La’Darius Williams, 27, hijacked an ambulance from Piedmont Henry Hospital with medics inside, according to investigators.

The Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol teamed up in the effort to get Williams to pull over.

When it appeared that he was going to try to outrun them, officers took turns using multiple tactics to disable the ambulance.

Police say Williams can be seen in the video disobeying traffic laws, hitting a civilian, mailboxes, law enforcement vehicles, driving on property, and taking the stolen ambulance across jurisdictions. They tried deploying stop sticks multiple times to deflate the tires.

Toward the end of the chase along Tara Boulevard, dash cam video shows the moment Georgia State Patrol troopers used the PIT maneuver, sending the ambulance swerving, across a grassy median and into a utility pole where Williams tried his luck on foot.

Ladarius Williams (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Officers chased him until he was apprehended without further problems.