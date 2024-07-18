Atlanta police release video of stolen ambulance, high-speed chase

The Atlanta Police Department has released new video of a high-speed, multi-jurisdiction police chase involving a stolen ambulance.

On April 17, investigators say 27-year-old La’Darius Williams stole an ambulance from Piedmont Henry Hospital with medics inside.

Investigators say those medics were forced to jump from the moving ambulance.

The newly-released video shows the measures the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol took to safely get the suspect off the streets. Those efforts included a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver, the deployment of multiple stop sticks and the use of Tasers.

Stolen ambulance chase leads to crash in Clayton County

Police say the hijacking happened in Henry County as La'Darius Williams was being transported from Piedmont Henry Hospital to Piedmont Regional.

La'Darius Williams (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

He eventually made his way into residential areas of Clayton County.

The Atlanta Police ACE unit put down stop sticks to try to stop the vehicle, but the driver swerved, avoiding the spikes and nearly hitting an officer, according to troopers. They said he hit both stopped and moving patrol cars, drove onto property, struck mailboxes and destroyed property.

"… he had no regard for human life or property, using an ambulance as a wrecking ball, hitting multiple police cars, and causing property damage," Sheriff Levon Allen told FOX 5 Atlanta.

After a final PIT maneuver, Williams lost control and crashed into a pole. He took off running, and eventually law enforcement officers used a Taser on him, according to troopers.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A man is accused of stealing an ambulance and leading authorities on a high-speed chase before crash along Tara Boulevard and Dixon Road near Jonesboro on April 17, 2024. (Clayton County Sheriff’s Office)

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, obstruction, theft by taking, and hit-and-run.