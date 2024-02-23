The Atlanta Police Department has released footage of officers arresting a fugitive on a flight from Miami nearly a month after he managed to escape law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Video shows police officers walking down the aisle of a plane before placing Dorian Burley, 39, in handcuffs in front of other passengers on Feb. 17.

"Come here, step up, let’s go. Come on," an officer is heard telling Burley as he gets up from his seat.

"What the hell? The f---? What the hell is going on?" a voice responds before Burley is escorted away from the aircraft.

Dorian Burley, center, reacts as he is told by an Atlanta police officer to stand up prior to him being handcuffed on a flight that arrived from Miami on Feb. 17. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police say they initially stopped Burley on Jan. 19 for a window tint violation.

In footage of that traffic stop, an officer is heard telling him "I just got to detain you real quick since you ain’t got no ID" before Burley races away from the scene.

He then lost control of his vehicle less than two minutes later, "abandoned it in the roadway, and ran from the scene," according to the Atlanta Police Department.

"Officers would ultimately lose sight of the suspect, and he would elude arrest," it added.

Through an investigation, police learned the vehicle Burley was driving had allegedly been stolen in December and secured multiple warrants for his arrest.

"On February 17, 2024, Atlanta Police received information that the suspect would be arriving on a flight from Miami," the department said. "After confirming the suspect was on the flight, the same officers whom the suspect had originally fled from, boarded the plane and detained the suspect."

Dorian Burley is placed in handcuffs on the plane on Feb. 17. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police say Burley is now facing charges including theft by receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and illegal window tint.

