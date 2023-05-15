Atlanta police search for gray Maserati connected to Peters Street shooting

article

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday. They are hoping someone recognizes the vehicle that suspect may be associated with.

On Monday around 4:25 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a 26-year-old man shot at 333 Peters Street SW. That victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Officials believe he interrupted an attempted car break-in and exchanged gunfire with the subject. Officials say the shooting suspect got away after hitting the victim. They believe the suspect was driving a gray Maserati with a possible temporary tag of #P2748903.

If you know anything about this incident or recognize the vehicle, give investigators a call.