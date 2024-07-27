Man exchanges gunfire with Atlanta police, officials say

A man accused of exchanging gunfire with an Atlanta police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Trace apartment complex located at 782 Peachtree Street NE, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute at that location.

At some point during his interaction with police, bullets were exchanged, and the man ended up being shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The officer involved in the shooting was unharmed.

The specifics of the shooting have not been released yet. More information will be made available soon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

