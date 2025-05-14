Marietta High School student arrested for bringing knife to school

article

A Marietta High School student is facing criminal charges after school staff found a knife and a vape device in her possession earlier this month.

According to school officials, a staff member noticed an unusual odor coming from the women’s restroom on May 2. Upon entering and searching the students inside, they discovered that one female student, later identified as Mikaya Kameron Thompson, was carrying a six-inch fixed-blade knife and a nicotine vape.

The school notified the school resource officer and requested criminal charges be filed. Thompson was taken into custody that day.

Thompson was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. She had her first appearance hearing on May 3 and was initially held without bond.

On May 9, Judge Jennifer Inmon issued a consent bond order of $20,000 with multiple conditions. These include prohibitions on alcohol, drugs, and firearms, mandatory reporting to the Cobb County Pretrial Release Agency, random drug testing, and enrollment in anger and violence counseling. The order also bars Thompson from returning to Marietta High School.

Her next scheduled court appearance is a bond hearing on May 28 at the jail courtroom.