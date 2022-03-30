Atlanta officials test water supply, find traces of COVID-19

Traces of COVID-19 have been found in Atlanta's sewage system, following a series of tests by city officials.

Atlanta's Watershed Management Commissioner confirmed the positive result during a briefing with city council members on Tuesday.

To a certain extent, the results are not surprising as scientists say COVID-19 has been found in several water systems throughout the U.S.

Scientists are analyzing the samples.

The information will be submitted to health officials who look for locations of either light or heavy presence of COVID-19.

Atlanta's homeowners should not see a threat from the findings.

Howard Shook, a councilman, told the watershed management department it is critical to make sure the essential employees working with the waste are protected. The councilman is pushing to ensure all safety protocols are followed.

Water officials told the city council a report is expected to be completed in April.

_____

