Atlanta officer who help people during LaVista Walk fire honored by mayor

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens honored first responders who risked their lives to respond to a massive apartment fire in November 2023 during his State of the City address on Monday morning.

The fast-moving fire destroyed the Reserve LaVista Walk apartments off Cheshire Bridge Road where LaVista turns into Lindbergh.

The mayor said one of the Atlanta police officers who helped get people to safety was also a tenant.

Officer Maurice Chandler lost everything, including his cat, in the fire.

RELATED STORIES:

Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment fire: Risk of collapse keeps firefighters, residents out

Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment fire: Why it spread so fast

Reserve at Lavista Walk blaze highlights firefighter equipment issues in Atlanta, council member says

Victims of the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment fire: Family loses proximity to medical treatment

A couple who were reportedly setting off fireworks on the roof of the complex was arrested following the fire.