Atlanta officer, suspect hit by drunk driver during chase, police say

A foot chase ended in an ambulance ride to the hospital early Tuesday after both an Atlanta police officer and the person he was pursuing were struck in the street by a suspected drunk driver..

" You have an officer of the police department who was protecting his community this morning attempting to apprehend an armed individual, when the initial indication is that he was struck by a drunk driver," APD Chief Darin Schierbaum told FOX 5 outside Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say the initial call to which officers were responding was a disturbance involving an armed person on the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road.

After police spotted the suspect, officials say an officer chase the individual across the road, where they were both hit.

Medics rushed both men to the emergency room. The officer, who has been on the force for four years and is assigned to the Third Precinct, had the worst injuries.

"That officer and family needs your prayers. APD will be here with family until he makes a full recovery which is what our prayers are for this morning," Schierbaum said.

The person involved in the initial call will be arrested once released from the hospital.

His family members told FOX5 he suffers from mental issues.

"They both got hit. It's tragic for the police and tragic for him," the suspect's relative Corey Underwood said as he exited the hospital.

The driver involved in the crash is now under arrest. Police say they were impaired but have not released any other details about possible charges.

The identities of all the people involved have not been released.