Atlanta officer hit by DUI suspect during chase recovering in hospital

After a week of recovering in the hospital, an Atlanta police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing another man is now awake and talking.

Authorities say Officer Robert Golden was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Dec. 6.

Golden, who has worked as a sworn-in officer for three years, rushed to the scene on the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road that morning to investigate a disturbance involving an armed person who was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Witnesses told 911 that the man was threatening a woman with a firearm.

After spotting the man, identified as Charles Reginald Thomas, officials say Golden chased him across the road, where they were both hit.

Officer Robert Golden (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

Medics rushed both men to the emergency room. Police say Golden had the worst injuries.

"That officer and family needs your prayers. APD will be here with family until he makes a full recovery which is what our prayers are for this morning," Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum told FOX 5 outside Grady Memorial Hospital that morning.

A week later, officials say Golden still remains in the hospital, but he's alert and in stable condition.

Investigators identified the driver of the vehicle as Jason Haynes.

Jason Haynes was arrested and charged once he was released from the hospital. (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

Haynes was arrested once he was released from the hospital. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol less safe, driving too fast for conditions, driving-improper and erratic lane changes, and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.

Thomas has been charged with obstruction, three counts of pedestrian in the roadway and discharging a controlled substance. Authorities said he currently has five arrest cycles with the department dating back to April 2006. Most recently, he was arrested on Nov. 22 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.