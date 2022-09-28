Atlanta Motor Speedway fills with campers fleeing Hurricane Ian

Atlanta Motor Speedway is once again playing host to those trying to flee the path of Hurricane Ian.

The Henry County venue opened its campsites, allowing refugees to pop up a tent, RV, or camper earlier this week.

"We are here to provide a service and to be a part of the community," Dustin Bixby with Atlanta Motor Speedway said.

The facility can handle thousands of campers with hot showers and restrooms. It also has water, power, and sewer hookups.

"We’ve done this for past storms. We’ve utilized different places on our facilities but this year we are using our campground. A gravel based campground. It’s a great place to come and set up to get out of the storm," Bixby said.

Over the last few years, the speedway has hosted hundreds of campers who have been trying to flee storms like Irma, Florence, Doran, and Michael.

The speedway is located right off the highway south of the city and has the infrastructure to handle a large amount of people.

"There isn’t a registration or check in process, but we will have folks there that will go by and check on people that are there and make sure they are set up and don’t have any problems while they are there," Bixby said.

Bixby said they are just doing for others what they would want someone do for them.

"It’s something we feel like if we were in a similar situation we would be appreciative if someone would do something for us if the roles were reversed," Bixby said.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is supposed to play host for the Georgia State Fair starting on Friday. No word on if fair will delay its opening.

For more information and rules for camping at AMS visit atlantamotorspeedway.com.