Atlanta mother targeted in armed robbery on McDaniel Street

The Brief An armed robbery on McDaniel Street left an Atlanta mother of three without thousands of dollars in cash after a group of males ambushed her car. The victim was carrying $2,000 intended for a housing down payment when the group targeted her outside an apartment complex. Investigators are searching for 10 suspects, including several teenagers, and have notified the specialized gang unit about the incident.



Authorities are searching for a group of males who ambushed a young mother and robbed her at gunpoint outside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The victim lost thousands of dollars meant for a new home.

What we know:

A 28-year-old mother of three, Ashley Powell, feared for her life during an encounter at the New Villages of Castleberry Hill Apartments. Powell and her sister pulled into the complex when multiple males approached their car with numerous guns.

The armed individuals got inside the vehicle, prompting Powell to try to jump back inside to stop it. Another suspect opened the trunk, pressed a button, and grabbed her purse before the group ran toward the dark.

The stolen purse contained $2,000 in cash. Powell explained that she had the money to meet a lady the next morning to move into a house.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact descriptions or identities of the 10 suspects involved in the robbery.

It remains unclear how many of the individuals are teenagers or if any previous crimes are linked to this specific group.

What they're saying:

"I was scared… I was like y’all robbing me. Like… I was scared," Powell said. She noted that about five of the suspects had guns and referred to themselves as the Castle Berry Boys.

Atlanta Police dusted the vehicle for fingerprints and notified their gang unit to join the investigation. Meanwhile, Powell started a GoFundMe campaign to try and recoup her stolen funds.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.