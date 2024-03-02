Missing 81-year-old Atlanta man suffers from PTSD, dementia: Have you seen Mr. Wallace?

article

Have you seen Harry Charles Wallace? Atlanta police are searching for a missing man known to suffer from dementia and PTSD, and believe you may be able to help find him.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Wallace is 81-years-old. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Fort Valley Drive SW on Friday at around 8 p.m.

Wallace is 6-feet-3-inches tall, about 213 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair styled in a short afro. His wife told police he was wearing a gray sweatsuit and black sneakers.

If you spot Wallace or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.