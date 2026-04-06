Atlanta mentors fight to keep teens safe after violent weekend

The Brief Atlanta youth programs are providing safe spaces for teenagers following several shootings involving teens over the weekend. The At Promise Center is hosting its annual Hope Meets Promise teen conference during the Atlanta Public Schools spring break. Mentoring groups like 1 Mo’ Question are working to provide guidance to young men to help them make better life decisions.



Atlanta community leaders and non-profits are stepping up to offer alternatives for local youth after a violent weekend left one teenager dead and others injured.

Safe havens open during spring break

What we know:

Organizations across the city are highlighting solutions to keep teens out of trouble. The Atlanta Police Foundation's At Promise Center is currently hosting the Hope Meets Promise teen conference, specifically timed to coincide with Atlanta Public Schools’ spring break. The program serves youth between the ages of 12 and 18, offering them daily activities and a therapeutic environment.

"It’s very much needed. It’s therapeutic. Having to come up here everyday, doing different activities," said 11th grader Daejah Nichols. Jasmine Carter with the Atlanta Police Foundation noted that the event "gives them something super positive to do in lieu of what happened over the weekend."

What we don't know:

While programs are expanding, it is unclear how many additional teens have sought out these services specifically because of the weekend violence. Police have not yet announced any arrests or identified suspects in the shooting that took place at Piedmont Park.

SEE ALSO:

What they're saying:

Community mentors are emphasizing the urgent need for intervention. Dr. Travis Barber, who leads the non-profit mentoring organization 1 Mo’ Question, uses his personal history to reach young men.

"One shooting. One death is too many," Dr. Barber said. "Our youth need guidance. They need guidance. I’ve experienced prison. I’ve been shot. Prison saved my life. Prison saved my life. I give them guidance. I give them hope. I give them a village, a family. My organization is the buffer. My organization is the equity that these kids are missing. One size doesn’t fit all. When I go into the schools and communities, it’s an Al a carte services. Everyone's needs are different."

What you can do:

Families looking for resources or teenagers seeking a safe place during spring break can find more information about these organizations online. You can visit the Atlanta Police Foundation or 1 Mo’ Question to learn about enrollment and mentoring opportunities.