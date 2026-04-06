Metro Atlanta violence leads to chess-based push for peace

The Brief A violent weekend across metro Atlanta left a 3-year-old child dead and multiple teenagers wounded by gunfire. Orrin "Checkmate" Hudson of Be Someone Inc. is using chess to teach local youth how to think before they act. The program focuses on five-day camps in DeKalb County to help children navigate life’s complexities through strategy.



A wave of weekend gun violence that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child in Atlanta is sparking a renewed push for community-led prevention and youth mentorship.

Deadly weekend sparks urgent plea for peace

What we know:

Metro Atlanta endured a wave of shootings over the weekend, starting with gunfire at Piedmont Park that left two teenagers shot, one of whom died.

Hours later, a 3-year-old child was killed in southwest Atlanta.

Additional shootings across the city left more teenagers wounded.

Orrin "Checkmate" Hudson, the founder of Be Someone Inc., is warning that the community focuses too much on the aftermath of these crimes rather than stopping them before they start.

Chess used as tool to 'think it out, not shoot it out'

What they're saying:

Hudson, a former state trooper, believes the solution lies in teaching children how to control their emotions. "Anytime you have that many people shot over the weekend, my message is brains beats bullets. 24/7 365. Think thrice and save a life. We got to do more. We need all hands on deck," Hudson said. "We got to teach people to think it out, don't shoot it out. The only way to fight is to use your head."

Students in the program say the lessons extend far beyond the board. "It teaches you how to attack the piece instead of the person, really think before you move," said 16-year-old Jadon Miller.

By the numbers:

Hudson has worked with more than 100,000 kids over the last two decades but has set a goal to reach 1 million. His upcoming five-day chess camps in DeKalb County cost approximately $300, though Hudson noted that scholarships and community support are available to help more children participate.

Helping youth navigate life's 'next move'

What's next:

Hudson will be hosting his chess camps over the next five days, focused on helping children learn how to slow down and think before they act. "For five solid days I'll be here doing everything I can to teach children how to navigate through the complexities of life and how to make their next move their best move," he said.

What you can do:

Parents interested in signing up their children for the Be Someone Inc. program can find more details here: https://besomeone.org/