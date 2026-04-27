Atlanta man sentenced to 10 years for Buckhead mail carrier robbery

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The Brief Maximo Fitzhugh was sentenced to 10 years and six months for two violent crimes in Atlanta. The man threatened to shoot up a women's clinic before robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint. A witness started a shootout with the robber during the lunch hour in Buckhead.



An Atlanta man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after threatening a medical clinic and robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint in Buckhead.

What we know:

Maximo Fitzhugh, 25, was sentenced Friday to serve 10 years and six months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On April 9, 2024, Fitzhugh called a women's clinic in Atlanta and told employees to evacuate because he planned to "shoot the whole place up."

About four months later, on Aug. 1, 2024, Fitzhugh robbed a mail carrier near the Buckhead Village shopping center. During the robbery, he pointed a handgun at the carrier and threatened to kill her. A person passing by saw the robbery, pulled out a gun, and fired at Fitzhugh. The 25-year-old hid behind a car, fired his gun into the air, and ran away.

History of the violent crimes

The backstory:

Fitzhugh was taken into custody by the FBI on Aug. 19, 2024. He later pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 2025, to one count of communicating interstate threats and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said the man "brazenly robbed a mail carrier and instigated a lunch-hour shootout in one of Atlanta’s most active business districts."

What they're saying:

Federal officials emphasized that threatening mass violence and engaging in public shootouts puts entire communities at risk. Rodney M. Hopkins of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service stated that ensuring the safety of employees is a top priority, as they continue to investigate robberies involving postal workers.