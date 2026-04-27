Man arrested in Midtown Atlanta domestic shooting death

article

The Brief A 46-year-old man is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in Midtown Atlanta Friday. Police charged William Shuemake with murder following what they describe as a domestic dispute. Investigators found Shuemake at the hospital with a deep cut to his neck after the shooting.



A 46-year-old man was arrested at the hospital in the shooting death of a 55-year-old woman in Midtown Atlanta this past Friday.

What we know:

William Shuemake was taken into custody at the hospital. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a domestic dispute in the 800 block of Vedado Way NE, near Greenwood Avenue.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso; she died at the scene.

A man was found with a deep cut to his neck and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

What we don't know:

While police categorized the incident as a domestic dispute, they have not disclosed the specific nature of the relationship between Shuemake and the victim.

Authorities have not clarified how Shuemake sustained the "deep cut" to his neck or if a second weapon was recovered from the scene.