Bystander exchanges gunfire with armed robber targeting postal worker in Buckhead

Atlanta police are investigating a shootout between a bystander and an armed robber who tried to rob a postal worker at a condo complex along Pharr Road in Buckhead on Aug. 1, 2024. (FOX 5)

Gunshots were exchanged after police say an armed robber attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service carrier at a Buckhead condo building on Thursday afternoon.

The 911 call came in just after 12:30 p.m., reporting the armed robbery at the Eclipse Condos located at 250 Pharr Road NE.

Police say the armed robber approached a U.S. Postal Service carrier and demanded the postal vehicle and mailbox keys. A bystander saw the armed robber, drew their own weapon and exchanged gunfired with the robber, according to police.

The robber then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

In a statement, the owners of the condo wrote:

"Earlier today, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint at Eclipse Residential Condominium. A passerby, attempting to assist, discharged a firearm. Fortunately, no one was injured. This incident was isolated and is currently under investigation."

The names of those involved have not been released.

No description of the armed robber was available.

The APD’s Robbery Unit is investigating.