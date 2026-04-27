No injuries reported in Collier Ridge Drive house fire

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze at a home along Collier Ridge Drive NW in Atlanta on April 27, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Firefighters rushed to a home on Collier Ridge Drive NW Monday to search for trapped residents. Crews found a house on fire and forced their way inside to look for victims. No one was hurt in the blaze, and the cause of the fire is being looked into.



Atlanta firefighters searched a burning home in northwest Atlanta on Monday after reports that people might be trapped inside.

What we know:

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department were called to the 300 block of Collier Ridge Drive NW for a structure fire. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from a one-story wood-frame home. Firefighters forced their way in to search for anyone trapped inside while other crews worked to put out the fire.

Crews found the most fire on the right side of the house. They were able to knock down the flames and keep the fire from spreading further. Once the primary search was finished, officials confirmed that the house was empty and no one was hurt.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined how the fire started. It is also unclear if anyone was living at the home at the time or if the building was vacant when the fire broke out.