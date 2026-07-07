Atlanta man killed in SE Georgia shooting, GBI investigating

The Brief A 36-year-old Atlanta man died after a shooting early July 4 in Vidalia. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway. The GBI is investigating after being requested by the Vidalia Police Department.



A 36-year-old Atlanta man was killed in a Fourth of July shooting in southeast Georgia, and the investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

According to the GBI, Vidalia police officers responded around 3:13 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of East Jenkins Street in Vidalia. When officers arrived, they found Rashad Lamar Lumpkin, of Atlanta, lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lumpkin was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Vidalia Police Department requested the GBI investigate the shooting. Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online through the GBI's tip portal or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.